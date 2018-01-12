Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old.

Sachdeep Dhoot was last seen in Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Sachdeep is described by RCMP as an 18-year-old South Asian male, 5’7” tall, weighing about 114 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He may be associated with a blue, older model sedan.

Missing male to locate 18 year-old Sachdeep DHOOT last seen January 9th in Newton. Family and police concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information please contact police. pic.twitter.com/crurSFCIK8 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 12, 2018

If anyone has information about where Sachdeep may be, they are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



