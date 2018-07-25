Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 28 in the 6200-block of 144 Street.

He has had limited contact with his family, and last spoke to family members on July 24, police said.

Police and Jiwan’s family are concerned for his well-being, an RCMP news release, issued Wednesday, states.

Johal is five-foot-two, 130 pounds, South Asian with black hair, brown eyes and a pierced right ear.

He may have shaved his head, and was last seen wearing a v-neck t-shirt, black shorts and a black Gucci hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, contact 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Surrey man wins $1 million
Police looking for missing Surrey man

Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

Surrey man wins $1 million

Jeremy Scramstad has a million reasons to smile

Two Surrey charities team up for Christmas in July fundraiser

Guildford Town Centre event this weekend aims to ‘keep the spirit of giving alive year round’

With pre-election talk of policing review, Surrey looks at how it would be done

Councillor and mayoral hopeful Tom Gill tabled the motion at July 23 council meeting

Train stall blocks Crescent Beach access

In-out route blocked for extended periods Saturday

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99

Drivers are urged to travel outside of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the bike race

Cancer drivers say Langley-Abbotsford is costliest to serve

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

