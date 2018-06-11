A crash at 88th Avenue and 126th Street sent a motorcyclist to hospital in serious condition on June 4. Surrey RCMP say the motorcyclist died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in deadly crash

June 4 crash involved motorcycle and SUV, at intersection of 88th Avenue and 126th Street

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses and possible video footage as they investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police say the two vehicles collided at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 126th Street on June 4 around 9:50 p.m.

The 24-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

“The motorcycle was travelling westbound on 88th Avenue, and the SUV was eastbound on 88th Avenue, making a left turn (north) at 126 Street when the collision occurred,” a Surrey RCMP release notes.

Photos from the scene suggested the motorcycle T-boned the SUV.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the SUV remained on scene and co-operated with police.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have video of the collision or the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision, are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


