Surrey RCMP seeks public’s help with missing teen

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Danny Nguyen, 17, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 31) in the 6100-block of 180th Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
RCMP says he has not be seen or heard from as of about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Police described Nguyen as Vietnamese, five-foot-10, 150 lbs. with short, spikey black hair and brown eyes. The release added that Nguyen was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
The news release said police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as “it is out of character for (Nguyen) to be out of touch this long.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nguyen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.
