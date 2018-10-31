Surrey RCMP seeks public’s help with missing teen

Police say Danny Nguyen last seen midday on Oct. 31

Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding missing 17-year-old Danny Nguyen who was last seen around midday on Oct. 31. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Danny Nguyen, 17, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 31) in the 6100-block of 180th Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

RCMP says he has not be seen or heard from as of about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Police described Nguyen as Vietnamese, five-foot-10, 150 lbs. with short, spikey black hair and brown eyes. The release added that Nguyen was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The news release said police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as “it is out of character for (Nguyen) to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nguyen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



