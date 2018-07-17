Surrey RCMP seizes sawed-off shotgun in Whalley

Surrey RCMP’s drug unit seized a sawed-off shotgun ammo when searching a residence in Whalley last Friday.
The search happened in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue.
An airsoft rifle, about 100 carbine rounds and 25 shotgun shells were also seized, as well as a small plastic bag of “suspected” marijuana.
Three people were taken into custody but later released without charges. Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the investigation is “on-going.”
