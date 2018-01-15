Surrey residents mourn tree loss in Hawthorne Park

Residents are mourning the loss of hundreds of trees in Hawthorne Park.

The city planned to cut down an estimated 450 trees last week in preparation for a road through the greenspace, though opponents say it’s more like 2,000.

“Every single tree and shrub between the two construction fences are down,” Save Hawthorne Park leader Steven Pettigrew told the Now-Leader Monday morning.

“It looks like the type of clear cut that you see on the mountains after a lumber company has been through.”

On social media, residents report being able to see 104th Avenue and nearby condos from the park’s playground, a view previously blocked by forest.

A vigil for the trees was held by opponents on Saturday to “grieve the loss and devastation of one of our communities most significant naturally occurring indigenous lands that housed our neighbourhood bog and thousands of creatures that have either been killed or lost their home” according to an event invitation.