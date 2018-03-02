Surrey robbery next week’s ‘Crime of the Week’

Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week” for next week features unsolved Surrey case

Next week’s Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week” features an unsolved Surrey case in which a robber threatened a sandwich restaurant clerk in Newton with a knife.

It happened in the 13200-block of 72nd Avenue, on Nov. 13. It’s the featured crime for the week beginning March 4.

The robber entered the restaurant at about 8 p.m., got a drink from the refrigerator then walked up to the cashier, pulled out a large knife and demanded cash.

He’s described as being heavy set, about 25 years old, having dark skin and being about five feet seven inches tall. He wore a blue hoodie and black jacket, and had a trimmed beard.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP seek suspect in sandwich restaurant robbery

Police have issued a surveillance photo of the suspect.

There is a reward — up to $2,000, police say — for information leading to an arrest and charge.

“You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court,” said Steve Elson, operations manager of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week” is a weekly feature police fan out in the hunt for tips and, ultimately, convictions.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter