Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

Vehicle found several hundred feet away from Colebrook Road

Two people were reportedly sent to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover Monday evening.

Surrey emergency crews responded to Colebrook Road, underneath the King George Boulevard, at approximately 7 p.m. to find an SUV several hundred metres off the road in a ditch near Birdies and Buckets Golf Centre (5228 King George Blvd.).

According to a witness, the Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained extensive damage from the crash, and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating.