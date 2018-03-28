Surrey school district to receive more than $3M for building upgrades, school buses

Surrey’s share is part of a provincial investment of $82.5 million

SURREY — The provincial government is giving another boost to B.C. school districts, this time for maintenance funding.

The Surrey School District is set to receive roughly $3.2 million of the $82.5 million being divied out across the province.

“Increasing the funding to these programs is the first step to address the backlog of school maintenance in this province,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Tuesday.

In Surrey, the funding is earmarked for building upgrades to David Brankin, Holly and Bear Creek elementary schools, boiler upgrades, one replacement school bus, and three new buses to serve more routes.

The provincial government says the investments will “improve safety and efficiency, and make schools more comfortable for students.”

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: $10M in seismic upgrades announced for two Surrey schools Dec. 15, 2017

READ MORE: Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

FULL REPORT: Maintenance funding per B.C. school district

Provincial Funding for B.C. school maintenance by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd