(Black Press file photo)

Surrey school district to receive more than $3M for building upgrades, school buses

Surrey’s share is part of a provincial investment of $82.5 million

SURREY — The provincial government is giving another boost to B.C. school districts, this time for maintenance funding.

The Surrey School District is set to receive roughly $3.2 million of the $82.5 million being divied out across the province.

“Increasing the funding to these programs is the first step to address the backlog of school maintenance in this province,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Tuesday.

In Surrey, the funding is earmarked for building upgrades to David Brankin, Holly and Bear Creek elementary schools, boiler upgrades, one replacement school bus, and three new buses to serve more routes.

The provincial government says the investments will “improve safety and efficiency, and make schools more comfortable for students.”

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: $10M in seismic upgrades announced for two Surrey schools Dec. 15, 2017

READ MORE: Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

FULL REPORT: Maintenance funding per B.C. school district

Provincial Funding for B.C. school maintenance by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd

Previous story
Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Just Posted

Surrey school district to receive more than $3M for building upgrades, school buses

Surrey’s share is part of a provincial investment of $82.5 million

Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health warns users and responders after at least eight overdoses in four-hour period

Businesses funded $50K of Surrey mayor’s trip to ‘prestigious’ real estate conference in France

City says Hepner’s visit to Les Marche International des Professionnels de l’immobilier has already led to an ‘investor inquiry’

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Seven years and still no answers in Surrey killing

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was stabbed to death seven Easters ago, in Newton

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

VIDEO: Giants score huge game three victory

Balanced scoring effort gives Vancouver 2-1 series lead over Victoria Royals in WHL quarter-finals

Brandon Sutter nets two goals as Canucks stuff Ducks 4-1

Biega counts first of season as Vancouver beats Anaheim

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings on first Canadian UNESCO memory register

Seven Canadian items, including the works of communications pioneer Marshall McLuhan on display

Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

Richmond man found guilty in 2015 murder of his mother

Redelma Belisario was found dead in her own home

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Most Read

l -->