Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

SURREY — A new Pro-D day has been added to Surrey school calendars for the next school year.

During a meeting on March 7, the Surrey Board of Education voted to approve the amendments, which also included rescheduling another non-instructional day and changing the 2018-19 school calendar to reflect the B.C. Family Day date change from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18.

“Because the Family Day change makes it difficult to run the Surrey Jazz Festival (originally scheduled for Feb. 15), the Feb. 15 non-instructional day has moved to Feb. 22,” notes the school district’s website.

“As well, an additional non-instructional day has been added (on) April 8 – a ministry designated day intended for curriculum development.”

