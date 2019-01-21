Surrey sees no extra lunacy because of eclipse

Mounties did not see an increase or decrease in files on Sunday night, Sergeant Chad Greig reports

They say a full moon is accompanied by a spike in criminal activity, but that may well be just an urban legend.

Like werewolves…right?

In case you missed it, Surrey, along with the rest of North America, as well as South America, was treated to a “super blood wolf moon” — a supermoon/lunar eclipse – for three full hours on Sunday night.

While spectacular, the other-worldy event did not appear to have triggered any above-and-beyond lunacy in our city, according to the Surrey RCMP.

“I don’t have any information to say that we saw either an increase or decrease in files because of the lunar eclipse,” Sergeant Chad Grieg told the Now-Leader on Monday morning.

Good thing it didn’t happen on Friday the 13th, though.

Meantime, if you missed Sunday’s sh0w you can catch the next super blood wolf moon on Jan. 31, 2037. If it’s a clear night, that is.

