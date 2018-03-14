Pedestrians walk near a paint-covered “Arts Spot” sidewalk at the intersection at King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Twitter.com/paulhillsdon)

Surrey sidewalks painted with ‘Art Spot’ colours, on King George Blvd.

Green, coral, yellow added near Surrey Arts Centre and Newton Cultural Centre

Some sidewalks in Surrey have been painted with bright colours, apparently to highlight “Art Spots” in those areas.

Green, coral, yellow and other colours were recently painted on sidewalks on King George Boulevard at 88th Avenue, near Surrey Arts Centre, and also at 72nd Avenue, not far from Newton Cultural Centre.

“The ‘Art Spot’ is meant to highlight areas that contain art or cultural significance,” the City of Surrey posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday, in response to photos and queries posted by Paul Hillsdon, an urban planner and policy researcher.

“Are these permanent?” Hillsdon messaged in response.

“The color is just like road markings. It will eventually wear off, but should last a long time with just foot traffic,” replied the city.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Last fall, the Arts Council of Surrey posted word about “Art Spots” on its website, as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

”On Thursday, September 21st, C50C Chair James Crosty and ACS President Carol Girardi met for a third time with City Councillor Mike Starchuk to further advance the 50th Legacy project known as ART SPOTS. Clr. Starchuk brought Surrey’s General Manager of Engineering Fraser Smith with him – taking discussion to an entirely new level,” reads the website post.

“While details remain undisclosed, it is believed that the project will make Surrey the first city in North America to produce ART SPOTS throughout the city. Councillors Starchuk and Villeneuve enthusiastically support this arts legacy project as a unique feature in the city of Surrey.”


