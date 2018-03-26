Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an attack in Ontario. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

The second of three suspects in the “vicious” attack of an autistic man in Ontario has turned himself in, police say.

Peel Police Constable Harinder Sohi told the Now-Leader that Ronjot Dhami, last known to reside in Surrey, turned himself in Monday morning in Brampton.

Dhami, 25, faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

See also: Surrey man wanted in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man has criminal history

“He turned himself in to Peel Regional Police this morning just after 5 a.m., our time,” Sohi said on Monday morning. “He’ll be going for a bail hearing later on today.”

Sohi noted Dhami surrendered himself at 21 Division in the City of Brampton, and was transferred to Mississauga, which is handling the case.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced on March 20 that Dhami was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to an assault that happened at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13 at about 10:45 p.m.

The 29-year-old victim was sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the terminal’s lower level when three men approached.

The suspects surrounded him and “continued to punch and kick the male multiple times” before fleeing.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the attack, police released images of three men, at least one believed to be from the Lower Mainland.

As a result of “overwhelming” tips from the public, investigators identified two of the suspects.

The first suspect to turn himself in was 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil, who did so last Friday (March 23).

Chahil has strong connections to Abbotsford and was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in that city, which left an innocent man named Ping Shun Ao dead.

The third male suspect in the Ontario attack has yet to be identified.

“We’re still asking people to take a look at the video and help us identify the third person,” said Sohi.

WATCH: Police provide a video of the assault

Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

See also: Suspect in attack on autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelpolice.ca.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance
Next story
B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Just Posted

Driver of wrong-way car through Massey Tunnel ‘in life-threatening condition’

RCMP appeal for witnesses in crash that sent two to hospital

Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

Pedestrian struck in Delta, police say

Delta Police ask drivers to ‘slow down and pay attention behind the wheel’ as they deal with crash

Cloverdale, Royal City curlers win B.C. U18 Curling Championship

Team Ballard goes 7–0 at Optimist BC U18 Curling Championship

New online tool tracks Surrey school construction projects

The chart, updated weekly, features status information on the design and construction of all approved projects

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

B.C.’s police watchdog lacked training during fatal shooting probe: report

A Delta Police officer was charged but those charges were later dropped

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

5 to start your day

Federal court dismisses B.C. Trans Mountain appeal, driver crashes in Massey Tunnel and more

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win semi-final series

Next up: the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships

Most Read

l -->