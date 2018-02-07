Surrey taking “evidence-based” approach to pot, mayor says

Linda Hepner says city has developed “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says the city has developed a “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach” in preparing for the expected passing of the Trudeau government’s Bill C45 Cannabis Act this coming July.

“Like all governments, the City of Surrey must determine the changes needed to ensure an effective response to cannabis legalization,” Hepner said. “Our report was prepared following a comprehensive review of best practices in jurisdictions of the United States with legal recreational cannabis markets. Council and I have directed staff to implement the necessary steps outlined in the framework over the coming months.”

Cannabis Legalization Report — A Framework for Action includes a review of existing context for federal and provincial regulations on cannabis, lessons learned from the United States experience, an overview of the medical uses and potentials risks associated with weed, and “implementation of checklists for zoning and land use, bylaws and regulations, inspection and enforcement, revenue and economic development and education and public engagement.”


