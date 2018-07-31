Vancouver police dog Hunter was responsible for catching the teen. (Vancouver Police)

Surrey teen faces charges after crashing into Vancouver police car

Charges of weapons, drug possession pending

A Surrey teenager is facing charges after police say he rammed into a Vancouver police car before running off.

According to police, they tried to pull over a blue Acura sedan that was “driving erratically” just before 11 p.m. on Monday in a residential area near West 10 Avenue and Granville Street.

Police allege the driver sped away from officers, leading them to briefly chase after the car before abandoning their pursuit out of fear for public safety.

The Acura then hit a police car head-on as he drove down West 13 Avenue from Ash Street. Police used a second car to stop the Acura from leaving.

The suspect then ran away, but was found hiding in a tree by K9 unit and treated in hospital for a dog bite before being taken to jail.

According to police, Hunter was the police dog responsible for grabbing the teen.

A 17-year-old is facing charges for drug and weapon possession, as well as fleeing police.

The police officer hit was slightly injured and taken to hospital for an assessment.

