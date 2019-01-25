Kabaddi Park in West Newton. (Photo Surrey.ca)

Surrey to build $3.7-million Kabaddi sports ‘facility’

This project is separate from a 2,200-seat stadium eyed for Bear Creek Park

Surrey has set aside $3.7 million to build a Kabaddi sports “facility” that will include a grass playing field and covered seating for more that 3,000 spectators.

It falls under the 2019 five-year financial plan for capital programs that city council approved in a five-four vote on Dec. 19, with $250,000 to be spent on it in 2020, $1.75 million in 2021 and $1.7 million in 2022. The city has yet to reveal where it will be located.

Kabaddi is an Indian contact sport that’s played by two teams of seven players.

Surrey Councillor Mandeep Nagra told the Now-Leader on Friday that it won’t be located at the existing Kabaddi Park — essentially a large open field — at 7017 122nd Street, behind the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in West Newton.

“Parking is one problem,” he said.

“We haven’t finalized a location yet, we’re looking at many different locations and once we have the locations we’ll let you know.”

Will it be in Newton?

“We have to look at parking, the facility itself,” Nagra. “It requires a lot of land, so wherever we can find land.”

Nagra anticipates shovels will be in the ground “maybe 2020” on this project

READ ALSO FOCUS: Cloverdale group putting Surrey city council ‘to the test’

The city also revealed earlier this month that a 2,200-seat stadium will be built in Bear Creek Park, similar to Langley’s McLeod Stadium at 58th Avenue and 214A Street. The city expects to pay $7 million for that and seek the rest of the funding from the federal government.

These are happening at the same time council voted, again five to four, to postpone a $44.5 million sport and ice complex in Cloverdale, to many Cloverdale residents’ vexation.

Mayor Doug McCallum recently told the Now-Leader that the northwest area of the city is lacking in sports and recreation facilities and the city is trying to remedy this.

“It certainly over the years has assumed the most growth over the last 15 or 20 years,” he said.


