VIDEO: Judge dismisses Surrey woman’s bid to halt city’s Hawthorne Park plans

BC Supreme Court judge says “there’s nothing I can do to intervene” because city has law on its side

Roslyn Cassells, left, cries outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster after a judge dismissed her bid to halt Surrey’s construction plans for Hawthorne Park. (Photo: Amy Reid)

SURREY — A Surrey woman has lost her bid in court to halt the City of Surrey’s plans to build a road through Hawthorne Park.

On Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C. Supreme Court justice T. Mark McEwan dismissed Roslyn Cassells’ petition to halt construction work.

“The respondents have shown that they have the law on their side… and that they have done more than is necessary,” the judge said. “There is nothing I can do to intervene.”

Outside the courthouse, an emotional Cassells told the the dismissal was “very disappointing,” but insisted the fight isn’t over.

“A powerful city like the City of Surrey, with all their assets, are busy paving over the last few bits of habitat for these endangered species and it’s an act of supreme selfishness and cruelty,” she said, her voice breaking.

“I ask the citizens of Surrey to stand with me and others in the next municipal election to get rid of these people who put money before people and put money before wildlife and green space.”

Cassells filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court Friday, Dec. 29 asking the court to halt the City of Surrey’s controversial plan. On Monday morning, Cassells filed a Notice of Discontinuance, dropping the provincial and federal governments from her case, leaving the City of Surrey as the sole party named in the case.

“Hopefully, I’ll get an injunction,” she told the Now-Leader as she waited for the court to hear her case at about 2 p.m.

Cassells says the city, with its 105 Avenue Road connector project, has failed to survey and identify species in the north Surrey park and take steps to protect them. Thus, her petition reads, the city’s contentious project violates the Species at Risk Act and B.C. Wildlife Act.

“The city just released their draft Environmental Impact Assessment Report to the public on Dec. 20. I and many others have serious concerns about the report,” Cassells’ petition reads.

“The final report has not yet been released and the city has said they will release it to the public in mid or late January, after the destruction of possible critical habitats and endangered, threatened, and of special concern species are killed.

Much of Cassells' argument centering around the endangered pacific water shrew. Says Hawthorne Park has prime habitat for species #SurreyBC — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 8, 2018

Cassells says the likelihood of endangered pacific water shrew in Hawthorne should mean park protected under provincial and federal law. — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 8, 2018

City of Surrey arguing the tree clearing has urgency/can't be delayed so as to not impact birds' nesting season in Hawthorne — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 8, 2018

#SurreyBC argues road needed to improve connectivity, reduce congestion. Construction set to begin today but on standby awaiting decision. — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 8, 2018

“For this reason I ask the court to halt construction on this project until such time as the City obeys their duties under SARA and the BC Wildlife Act and surveys for the presence of Species At Risk and their habitats and provides them with the protections they are entitled to under federal and provincial laws.”

Furthermore, Cassells, a former Vancouver parks commissioner, says she is appalled at the “disregard” the City of Surrey has shown towards environmental protection.

“As usual,” she said, “city council is running roughshod over the lives of the most vulnerable members of our society – in this case it is the animals – all to please their developer friends who want this road, and in violation of the will of over 11,000 Surrey residents opposed to the project.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner recently told the Now-Leader that the 105 Avenue Connector Road project will improve access, circulation, and connectivity for the community between City Centre and Guildford, as well as improving the local transportation network.

Hepner insisted that the size of Hawthorne Rotary Park will not be diminished by the project.

“In fact, as part of the 105 Avenue Connector project, the City has been actively working on acquiring new lands to preserve as parkland, including high quality bio-diverse properties adjacent to the existing park,” Hepner said. “The land acquisitions will grow Hawthorne Rotary Park by more than one acre over its current size and add more than 200 new and substantial trees to the park.”

Meanwhile, a group called Save Hawthorne Rotary Park, led by Steven Pettigrew, has been fighting city hall’s plan to run a road through the park since its conception.

Pettigrew recently told the Now-Leader that members of his group are prepared to block bulldozers, if it comes to that.

That’s expected to happen Tuesday or Wednesday morning this week (the city had contractors on standby on Monday, pending the result of the court petition).

“We do have hundreds of people that have committed to standing in front of the tractors.”

Finally, the City of Surrey has awarded the contract to complete phase one of the Hawthorne Park project to Tybo Contracting Ltd. Phase one of the contract is expected to be finished by Sept. 28, 2018.

Estimates show that phase one should cost about $11.25 million.

With files from Beau Simpson