Surrey’s Frances Jarvos won $500,000 playing Lotto Max. She bought her winning ticket at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall. (Photo submitted)

Lotto Max

Surrey woman plans to travel after winning $500,000

Frances Jarvos bought her winning ticket at Willowbrook Mall in Langley

It was a Christmas Day to remember for Surrey’s Frances Jarvos, who became $500,000 richer that memorable morning.

“We were simply sitting on the couch on Christmas morning and my husband scanned the ticket on the Lotto app,” said Jarvos, Surrey’s latest big Lotto Max winner.

“It was an immediate sense of relief and security for the family.”

Jarzos matched all seven numbers on the Lotto Max draw held Dec. 21 to win a $1-million Maxmillion prize but another winning ticket in Western Canada means Jarvos splits the prize money.

READ MORE: 2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

How does she and her husband plan to spend it?

“We will probably take a cruise to Alaska, then maybe Newfoundland and the Yukon.”

Jarvos bought her winning ticket at Willowbrook Mall in Langley.

Earlier this month, Surrey’s Michelle De Roma won $39.5 million playing Lotto Max.

Read more about her win by clicking here.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
