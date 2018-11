Surrey Mounties say Jackyln Herntier, 36, who was reported missing on August 26, has “been located and is safe.”

“Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig.

“Due to privacy I can’t explain anything more,” he said. “Privacy issues.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter