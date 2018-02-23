Surrey Women in Business Award finalists announced

The Surrey Board of Trade has released its finalists for the ninth annual Surrey Women in Business Awards.
This year, the winners will be revealed at a March 8 luncheon, hosted by CTV News’ Tamara Taggart and presented by Vancity.
The event “recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s business women and their contributions to the community,” according to the business group.
Former Tory prime minister Kim Campbell is keynote speaker at the event.
Campbell was Canada’s 19th and first female prime minister, and is currently chairwoman of the nation’s Supreme Court Advisory Board.
“Attendees will be inspired by her unique experience in the political arena, the price Kim Campbell paid, and the rewards she reaped for her principles, her vision and her achievements,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.
Commodore Marta Mulkins, Commander of Naval Reserves for the Royal Canadian Navy, will also speak at the event.
The award finalists are as follows:
Entrepreneur
Shelina Mawani – Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce Ltd.
Sherry Jacobi – Studiothink
Yvonne Hogenes – Malary’s Fashion Network
Professional
Jas Sangha – Crown Building Supplies Ltd.
Shalini Das – Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy, Inc.
Susan Payment – MNP LLP
Not-for-Profit Leader
Denise Darrell – Sources Community Resources Society
Ingrid Kastens – Pacific Community Resources Society
Sue McIntosh – Seniors Come Share Society
Corporate / Leadership
Elly Morgan – Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU)
Jas Sangha – Crown Building Supplies Ltd.
Rowena Rizzotti – Lark Group
Social Trailblazer
Denise Darrell – Sources Community Resources Society
Elly Morgan – Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Heather Lynch – Options Community Services Society
Indigenous Entrepreneur
Cheryl Morgan – Cheryl’s Trading Post
Jennine Cook – Pure Beauty Ltd.
Roxanne Charles – Roxanne Charles
The award luncheon is set for March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.).
For ticket info, visit businessinsurrey.com.