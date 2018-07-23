Surrey’s Fusion Festival serves up a cultural party like no other

With 53 pavillions, annual event at Holland Park wraps up ‘largest and most diverse year yet’

Ryan-Alexander McLeod, Now-Leader contributor

HOLLAND PARK — If the goal of Surrey’s Fusion Festival was to cram as many sights, sounds, smells and happy people from all walks of life into one place, then it was mission accomplished.

“I am always surprised how big this all is,” said Ikhlas Amin, a Surrey mother who has visited Fusion Festival a few years in a row with her children at Holland Park.

“So many people and so much to see, I love it.”

Nearby, there wasn’t an inch of unused space with massive dance parties breaking out in front of the Nigerian tent and Brazilian musicians and dancers performing wherever there was enough space.

“I love the traditions from all the countries here, the food and especially the Brazilians here dancing,” she added as a Capoeira dance took place right beside her.

Preeti Yadav, project manager of Surrey Fusion Festival, said this year’s festival built on the popular event’s previous successes.

“With 53 different cultural pavilions offering authentic cuisine and showcasing goods from around the world, this was our largest and most diverse year yet,” said Yadav. “Headliners Walk Off The Earth and Ranjit Bawa drew huge crowds, proving once again that Surrey Fusion Festival is the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture.”

And the partygoers were well behaved, to boot. Members of the Surrey RCMP on site told the Now-Leader there were no major incidents over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Ranjit Bawa took the main stage to cap it all off.

“Canada is my favourite place,” said Bawa moments before stepping on stage. “I love performing here in Vancouver. It reminds me of Punjab.”

Bawa featured many classics, which fans sang along to, and also some new music off of an upcoming album soon to be released.

“You never experience anything like it,” said Bawa of the feeling when you see your fans singing along. “You feel like you’re in heaven, like you’re above the stars.”



