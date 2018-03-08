Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal expected to speak about India scandal this morning

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

Jaspal Atwal (far left) with Liberal Surrey MPs Randeep Sarai and Sukh Dhaliwal in a 2015 Facebook post on the page of Media Waves Communications. (Photo: Facebook)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Stay tuned to this page for live video of the press conference, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

–––

SURREY — Jaspal Atwal is expected to talk to media this morning in Vancouver about an invite that sparked international controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last month.

Atwal, who was found guilty of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister on Vancouver Island in 1986, was invited to a Canadian government reception in India.

Surrey MP Randeep Sarai, who has stepped down as Liberal Caucus Chair but is not resigning his MP seat, has apologized after admitting his office facilitated the controversial invite.

See more: EXCLUSIVE: Surrey MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

See also: Embattled Surrey MP Sarai steps down as caucus chair

During Trudeau’s recent trip to India, Atwal was photographed posing with the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as well as Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Sonia Sidhu, Liberal MP for Brampton South.

Trudeau didn’t name Atwal in a press conference in India but said “the individual in question never should have received an invitation and as soon as we found out we rescinded the invitation immediately.

“The member of parliament who included this individual has and will assume full responsibility for his action.”

Our view: Surrey MP Sarai owes us some answers

See also: Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter