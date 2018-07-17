Laurie Guerra is seeking nomination as the Conservative candidate for Fleetwood-Port Kells. (Now-Leader file)

Federal politics

Surrey’s Laurie Guerra seeks nomination as Conservative candidate in Fleetwood-Port Kells

Former city council candidate steps down as president of Autism BC to make federal bid

SURREY — Surrey resident Laurie Guerra is seeking nomination as the Conservative candidate for Fleetwood-Port Kells, one of the B.C. ridings to watch in the 2019 federal election.

“I’ve always been active in this community, stood up for what I believed in, and when it was time to put my money where my mouth was, I joined the party that aligned most with my values; the Conservative Party of Canada,” she said in a release announcing her nomination bid.

After pursuing a successful career as a professional dancer, actress and model in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto as well as touring worldwide promoting a televised fitness series, Laurie settled in Surrey where she worked as a licensed realtor, fitness and yoga instructor, office administrator, as well as owned a building/renovation/development company.

She has been an active board director on Autism BC organization for the past 15 years and is stepping down as president to devote her time to the race to nomination.

In 2014, Guerra ran for Surrey city council under the Safe Surrey banner. She lives in the Fleetwood-Port Kells area with her husband and five children.

One of five Surrey’s five ridings, Fleetwood-Port Kells has traditionally elected Reform/Alliance/Conservative MPs since eastern Surrey was given its own seat beginning in the 1997 election. The riding was represented by Conservative MP Nina Grewal from 2004 to 2015. In a surprise victory, Liberal Ken Hardie defeated Grewal in 2015.


