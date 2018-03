Glen Nelson, 35, has been charged with breaking and entering, trespassing at night and mischief.

Surrey Mounties have laid charges related to three break-ins in Fraser Heights, assisted by video surveillance.

One of three suspects, Glen Nelson, 35, of Vancouver has been charged with one count of breaking and entering, two counts of trespassing at night and three counts of mischief.

“Security video played an important role in this investigation,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

