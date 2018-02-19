(Delta police photo)

Suspect sought after woman groped near North Delta high school

The incident resulted in a code yellow lockdown for neighbouring schools

Delta police are searching for suspects after a woman reported being groped by a man near Seaquam Secondary Monday morning (Feb. 19).

According to the Delta police release, the adult woman was walking on the track at the high school around 10:15 a.m. when she was groped from behind by an unknown man. The man then fled.

The woman suffered a minor injury from the incident.

According to Cris Leykauf, Delta police public affairs coordinator, police responded to her call immediately. They conducted a search for the man with the help of a police dog, but could not locate him.

To ensure the safety of students at Seaquam and nearby elementary schools, a code yellow lockout was put in place by the school liaison officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are currently in the area canvassing residents.

The suspect is described as male, with a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie and possibly dark pants.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018
Next story
No charges for B.C. Mountie in car wash shooting

Just Posted

Elgin Park students protest changes to elective math program

Advanced placement course prepares students for post-secondary studies

Hundreds attend sixth-annual Jim Gallagher boxing tournament in Cloverdale

Jim Gallagher Memorial Award given to longtime volunteer Ken Marjoram

Surrey looks to limit public hearing speakers to five minutes

This comes two weeks after some lengthy delegations at public hearing

Suspect sought after woman groped near North Delta high school

The incident resulted in a code yellow lockdown for neighbouring schools

KPU Surrey open house this weekend

University says event at Surrey campus will be a ‘hub of activity, creativity and inspiration’

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

No charges for B.C. Mountie in car wash shooting

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

UPDATE: Man killed in targted Coquitlam shooting identified

IHIT also asking for information about 2018 grey Chrysler 300 on fire near the shooting

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Jacob Tremblay talks about playing a boy with facial differences in “Wonder”

It was a long stay in a makeup chair, but it could have been even longer

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

Most Read

l -->