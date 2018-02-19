Suspect sought after woman groped near North Delta high school

The incident resulted in a code yellow lockdown for neighbouring schools

Delta police are searching for suspects after a woman reported being groped by a man near Seaquam Secondary Monday morning (Feb. 19).

According to the Delta police release, the adult woman was walking on the track at the high school around 10:15 a.m. when she was groped from behind by an unknown man. The man then fled.

The woman suffered a minor injury from the incident.

According to Cris Leykauf, Delta police public affairs coordinator, police responded to her call immediately. They conducted a search for the man with the help of a police dog, but could not locate him.

To ensure the safety of students at Seaquam and nearby elementary schools, a code yellow lockout was put in place by the school liaison officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are currently in the area canvassing residents.

The suspect is described as male, with a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie and possibly dark pants.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

