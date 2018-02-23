Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying this man. (Contributed photo)

Suspect sought in South Surrey taxi robbery

Armed man threatened driver, then fled on foot, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint early this month in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday morning, the incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, when a taxi driver picked up a fare in the 2200-block of 160 Street.

“The lone suspect sat in the front seat of the cab during the short trip and asked the driver to pull over near 160th Street and 20th Avenue,” the release states.

“While parked roadside, the suspect used a knife to threaten the driver and steal his money. The suspect then fled on foot and could not be located by police.”

The taxi driver was not harmed, the release notes.

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is leading the investigation, and police have released surveillance photos of a man sought in connection with the incident in hopes the public can help identify him.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cap and black-rimmed glasses.

“Investigators are confident someone will recognize the suspect from these high quality pictures,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in the release.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or with more information, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

