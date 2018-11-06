(Delta Police Department photo)

Suspicious people at the door prompts warning from Delta police

Police issued the warning after a pair of incidents in North Delta

Police are issuing a warning to residents after people claiming to be city or BC Hydro employees tried to talk their way into a pair of North Delta homes.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, a woman claiming to be from the City of Delta came to a home in the Sunshine Hills area between 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 asking to conduct a home inspection. The woman, who did not provide the resident with identification or drive a City of Delta vehicle, was allowed into the home and walked through the backyard, but the resident did not report anything was stolen.

The woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 to 35 years old, and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall.

In the second incident, a man approached a residence in the Nordel area around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 claiming to be from BC Hydro. The man did not wear a uniform, but showed a purported BC Hydro identification, though he stood too far away for the resident to properly read it. The resident described the man to police as unprofessional, and called BC Hydro, who confirmed he was not their employee.

The man ids described as Caucasian, in his 20s, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with short blonde hair.

“No government or Crown corporation employee should come to your door and ask for entry without an appointment being made in advance,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf. “We advise all residents when faced with this circumstance to either deny such people entry, or at a minimum double check their credentials.”

Police recommend asking the person to wait outside your home, locking your door and either looking up a phone number yourself and contacting their employer directly, or calling the Delta Police Department to check their ID.

“A legitimate employee will have no issues with you making that request, and our officers would be happy to check their identification for you, if you are not certain of whom to contact,” Leykauf said.

Police are asking anyone who has had a similar experience recently to contact the DPD at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood
Next story
Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Just Posted

Langley councillor fears funding will limit SkyTrain expansion to Fleetwood

On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley

New White Rock mayor promises ‘an open city hall’

Upbeat inaugural meeting of council receives cheers, applause

Suspicious people at the door prompts warning from Delta police

Police issued the warning after a pair of incidents in North Delta

Three men allegedly tied to Lower Mainland gang conflict arrested in Surrey

RCMP says three young men are facing charges, after a Surrey Gang Enforcement Team investigation

George Massey Bridge a top priority for new Delta mayor

George Harvie shared some of his priorities for the new council during his inaugural speech

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Agricultural Land Reserve changes heading in right direction, say ag reps

Crackdown on fill contamination and monster homes on farmland among changes being lauded

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Most Read

l -->