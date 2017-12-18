Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can pay their fines with non-perishable food items now through January 21, 2018. (Contributed photo)

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can now pay their fines while helping feed those in need.

On now through through Jan. 21, 2018, library users can use non-perishable food items in lieu of cash to “pay” their fees as part of FVRL’s annual Food for Fines campaign.

For every commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable food item they bring into any FVRL location, customers can have their fines reduced by $2. Up to $30 of fines and/or fees owed per library account can be cleared during the campaign. All items collected will be donated to local area food banks.

“FVRL’s top priorities include building meaningful community partnerships and reducing barriers for customers,” said FVRL director of customer experience Heather Scoular in a press release. “Now in its fourth year, the campaign is a great opportunity for customers to reduce or eliminate their fines while supporting their local community food banks in the process. Last year, our customers generously donated 13,375 food items, and in turn we cleared approximately $27,000 worth of fines.”

Local pantries are especially in need of rice, flour, powdered baby formula, peanut butter and jams, pasta and sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, canned and dry soups, canned fish and meat, and cereal.

For more information, please visit fvrl.ca or your favourite FVRL location.


