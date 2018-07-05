TD Bank Group donating $500k for ‘explore zone’ at Surrey’s new museum

The donation was announced at city hall Thursday morning

The TD Bank Group is donating $500,000 to the Museum of Surrey’s new “TD Explore Zone,” a children’s gallery billed as an “interactive and dynamic exhibit developed around the theme of stability” in this city.

The bank will be donating $100,000 each year. The Museum of Surrey’s $15.7-million expansion is set to open to the public on Sept. 29, with this permanent exhibit highlighting the Surrey biofuel facility, Surrey light rail, and teaching families and children about places like the Serpentine Fen and Green Timbers Urban Forest.

A press release states the explore zone is “designed to be a place to play, laugh and explore” with “fun activity areas, including a tree fort for climbing, safe experiments with electricity, a wind wall and fishing boat.”

“We are looking for unique ways to open doors to an inclusive tomorrow where everyone feels confident they can succeed in a changing world,” said Mauro Manzi, TD Bank Group senior vice president, pacific region.

City councillor Judy Villeneuve said it “offers a dynamic environment of learning that engages children, and plants the seed of sustainability at a young age.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner thanked TD for its “generous investment and commitment to our new museum.”

The TD Explore Zone, she said, “will not only tell the great stories here in Surrey, but it will also be a place to connect.”

The City of Surrey and TD Bank Group announced the donation on Thursday morning at city hall.

The expanded museum will also feature a textile centre, indigenous hall and a “temporary blockbuster” exhibit, “Dinosaurs Unearthed.”

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

