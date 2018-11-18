Worker killed in collision at B.C. coal mine

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning

Teck is reporting that a vehicle collision occurred at Elkview Operations this morning, resulting in the death of an employee.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time, November 18.

Elkview Operations is located three kilometres east of Sparwood in southeastern British Columbia.

“This is a tragic incident and our most sincere condolences go out to the employee’s loved ones and co-workers,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

“We are conducting a full investigation of this incident to identify the cause and prevent a reoccurrence.”

Appropriate authorities, including the RCMP and B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources, have been notified and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

According to a press release by Teck, no other employees were injured, and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.