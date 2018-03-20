Teenager reportedly stabbed at Surrey gas station

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

The scene after a reported teen stabbing in Surrey Monday night. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

A teenage girl was reportedly stabbed near a Surrey gas station Monday night.

It happened around the Shell gas station at 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard around 10:15 p.m.

A witness at the scene said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident.

It appeared there were multiple altercations, according to the witness, who said teenagers claimed there was a house party nearby that spilled out of the house onto the street and eventually the gas station.

No word on if a suspect was arrested.

The victim was treated at scene by emergency crews and taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the witness.

