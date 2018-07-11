Thief locks self in back of van he’s trying to steal in Abbotsford

A would-be car thief found himself trapped in two different vehicles recently – first, the back of the van he attempted to steal, then an Abbotsford police cruiser.

In a tweet this morning, police say a 38-year-old man was arrested after he locked himself in the back of a stolen van. The vehicle had a metal wall separating the driving compartment to the rear of the van, and the man found himself in the latter area.

Police were tipped off by neighbours on an east Abbotsford street, who called at 2 a.m. early on Wednesday morning to report the van shaking violently.

When officers showed up, they moved the man from the back of the van to the rear of a police cruiser.

The man, who due to this incident breached a curfew on a different charge, is facing a possession of stolen property charge and was expected to make a court appearance today.