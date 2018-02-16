Three White Rock councillors mull runs for mayor

Three incumbent White Rock councillors say they’re not ruling out running for mayor in October’s civic elections. (File photo)

In the wake of White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s announcement that he will not run for re-election at the civic polls in October, three incumbent councillors say they haven’t ruled out a bid for the mayor’s seat.

Couns. Grant Meyer, Helen Fathers and Bill Lawrence said a mayoral run is possible.

Meyer confirmed to Peace Arch News that he is giving the idea serious thought.

“I’m definitely going to be running again, and there is a distinct chance I could run for mayor,” he said. “Ever since (Baldwin’s announcement) the phone has been ringing and lots of people have been asking me to take the leap to the mayor’s seat. Lots of people have been phoning me up and telling me they support me.

“I’m definitely going to consider it. I’ll be out talking to people over the next few months.”

Coun. Helen Fathers confirmed that running for mayor “is a possibility” for her, adding that public concern over increasing development in the city under the White Rock Coalition majority has become an issue.

“I do agree that a change is needed,” said Fathers, who was one of two councillors elected without slate affiliation. “I just haven’t made my mind up yet, whether it’s to run for a council seat or the mayor’s seat.”

Coun. Bill Lawrence said that while he does plan on running again, he hasn’t so far considered a run at mayor – although he didn’t rule out the possibility entirely.

“I haven’t put any brain waves on that, as yet – it does provide an interesting note (to this year’s race),” he said.

Coun. Megan Knight was succinct on her plans for the election.

“Yes, I’m going to be running for council, but no I wouldn’t be running for mayor,” she said.

Coun. Lynne Sinclair said she is definitely running for office again – but as a councillor only.

“I really enjoy working on the projects I’m working on currently, like working on arts and culture and the health and social welfare of the community,” she said.

“I think there are other people who are interested in running for mayor. It should be an interesting race – it always is. I’m looking forward to discussions during the campaign and community input in that regard.”

Independent Coun. David Chesney, who has been outspoken over the pace of development in the city – particularly in the uptown and lower Johnston Road areas – said he is still considering whether to go to the polls again.

“I haven’t fully made my mind up yet,” he said. “If I were to run, it would be as a councillor – I have no interest at all in being mayor. But one of the few times I have agreed with the mayor is when he said (in his announcement) that it is time for a change.”