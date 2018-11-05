Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Montreal’s mayor says she’s more convinced than ever that the city’s caleche industry needs to be shut down.

Valerie Plante’s comments today come after a caleche horse collapsed and died Sunday as it pulled passengers through the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal.

A Facebook group dedicated to seeing the end of horse-drawn carriages in the city wrote the animal was seen coughing before it fell.

The death comes as the city moves to ban caleche rides by the end of 2019.

Plante told reporters today that Sunday’s death won’t speed up that process, announced last June. But it makes it clear to her the city was right to eliminate the practice.

The Montreal-branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating the death and is expected to issue a statement later today.

Read more: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Read more: B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82
Next story
RCMP search for high-risk missing person

Just Posted

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver ‘a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially’

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

‘Fact vs. fiction’ media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Most Read

l -->