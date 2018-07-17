Christy Juteau (front, centre), the national conservation science director of the A Rocha environmental group, leads about 20 people in search of the toadlets that have been known to swarm the area of 20 Avenue between 196 and 200 Streets in Langley during breeding season. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Toad tour comes up dry in Langley

Hot weather blamed for absence of toadlets near breeding area

“Let’s try and stay off the grass,” Christy Juteau warned a group of about 20 people, as they walked along a Langley street Saturday afternoon (July 14), heads down, looking for signs of the annual toad migration.

Juteau, the national conservation science director of the A Rocha environmental group, didn’t want anyone accidentally stepping on the tiny toadlets that have been known to swarm the area of 20 Avenue between 196 and 200 Streets during breeding season.

Juteau said the tiny amphibians started to emerge about two days earlier but the hot, dry weather was making them move slower than usual.

“We have seen them starting to come in this direction,” Juteau said.

“We know where they are.”

The toads have been staying within the damp vegetation next to the wetlands on private property, an area that is not accessible to the tour.

Originally about 50 people had signed up for the tour, but after A Rocha issued an advisory that no toads would likely be seen, only about 20 people turned up.

And while they all kept a close eye out for the dime-sized creatures, none were found.

“They are missing in action,” said Surrey resident Stephen Gow, who brought his wife and children with him.

Gow said it was still a worthwhile, “educational” trip.

A Rocha has announced a new alternate tour date: Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m. when the temperature will be cooler and the odds of seeing the migration will be better.

Those interested are asked to register in advance online at the A Rocha website at arocha.ca/event/a-rocha-toad-tour.

Interested parties can also sign up for one of the toad road surveys, scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Toad road surveys involve walking approximately 2km of road and counting the live and dead toads observed.

The Western toad is a species at risk.

Each year in late June and early July, the toadlets migrate from nearby breeding ponds to other areas of Langley and Surrey.

Last year, an estimated 96,000 toadlets made the trip.

A Rocha asked the Township of Langley to implement a temporary road closure on 20 Avenue to prevent the carnage that occurs when cars run over the toadlets.

READ MORE: Township declines temporary road closure for toadlet migration

The section of 20 Avenue where the toads cross is a collector road, and traffic would have to be redirected to 16 Avenue and 196 Street, where many accidents have occurred, a staff report warned.

The City of Surrey would have to sign off on the road closure as well.

Township council decided instead to put up signage to warn motorists about the toad migration, and A Rocha is installing wildlife fencing to help herd them.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A torrent of toadlets through Langley yard

A Rocha, an organization based in Surrey that has done environmental work on the Little Campbell Watershed, has been monitoring the toadlet migration for five years.

It has reported counting anywhere from 30 toads in 2015 to 96,000 in 2017.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Last year, an estimated 96,000 toadlets migrated through a Langley neighbourhood Langley Times file photo

Previous story
Music students rally to raise funds for Surrey teacher and wife hit by cancer
Next story
Trump picks Kavanaugh, a GOP favourite, for Supreme Court

Just Posted

Toad tour comes up dry in Langley

Hot weather blamed for absence of toadlets near breeding area

Celebration of Life planned for Cloverdale man shot dead last month

Hockey coach and nurse Paul Bennett to be remembered Friday at Langley facility

SLIDESHOW: Soul sounds at White Rock’s Five Corners

Big City Soul performs

Volunteer organizer needed for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

This year’s event – set for Sunday, Sept. 16 – in jeopardy without help

Democracy Direct invites MP Hogg to speak July 17

Electoral coalition to confirm candidates next week

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Trudeau’s youth council divided over Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

A letter signed by 16 past and present members was made public today, asking the federal government to reverse course

Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame

Hogan had used racial slurs caught on video when talking about his daughter sleeping with a black man

Coco the cat survives horrific house fire wrapped in a blanket

Found in the laundry hours after Chilliwack firefighters douse blaze that destroyed five structures

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Most Read

l -->