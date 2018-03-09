TODAY: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Earl Marriott Secondary students were the first to experience the spring powwow Friday, as performers shared traditional dance during school hours. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Semiahmoo First Nation and Earl Marriott Secondary Spring Wowwow kicks off with a grand entry at 7 p.m. this evening (Friday).

The weekend event continues Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand entry’s will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Before the dance, it was explained to the audience that “powwow is a celebration of life, celebration of livelihood, livelihood which is loaned to us.”

Before the drummers performed their song, it was explained to the audience that the tune begins with the highest note to acknowledge the creator. (Aaron Hinks photo)