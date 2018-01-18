Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

UPDATE: 12:38 p.m.

Months after dismissing growing fears about a potential serial killer prowling Toronto’s gay village, police said Thursday they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the presumed deaths of at least two men who disappeared from the neighbourhood.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old Toronto man, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday morning in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, both reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year, police said.

“We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified,” said Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga.

“In other words, we believe there are other victims,” he said. Idsinga would not say who the other victims may be, but said police are aware of other men reported missing from the area.

Members of the LGBTQ community were voicing concerns and pushing for answers last year in light of the disappearances, which were deemed suspicious at the time.

Investigators working on the cases issued public reassurances, saying they had no reason to believe the two men were dead, nor that their absence had anything to do with a serial killer or predators targeting men through a dating app.

In December, police warned people to be careful using dating apps.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders defended the force’s approach when asked about the shift Thursday.

“In policing, what we do is we follow the evidence and what I said at the time that I said (it) was accurate at that time,” he said. He thanked the Church and Wellesley community for its help, saying the ongoing communication had raised awareness and given the investigation more focus.

Officers had been investigating McArthur for months but could not make a “definitive link” to the disappearances until Wednesday, Idsinga said.

The men’s bodies have not been found, but police said they were combing through five properties — four in Toronto, one in Madoc, Ont. — connected to McArthur, a self-employed landscaper.

Idsinga said police have a “pretty good idea” of how the men died but would not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

McArthur had sexual relationships with both men and all three were on dating apps, he said.

“He did have a relationship with Mr. Kinsman for some time,” Idsinga said.

“We don’t know what his exact relationship with Mr. Esen was leading up to the (alleged) murder, whether he had just met him that day or whether he had known him for some time, we just don’t know that yet.”

A separate project is probing the disappearance of three men who went missing from the same area between 2010 and 2012.

Police in Toronto say a 66-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who disappeared in the city’s gay village.

Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman were reported missing from the Church Street and Wellesley Street area at separate times last year.

Investigators say their bodies have not been found.

Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims.

They say Bruce McArthur, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on Thursday morning.

