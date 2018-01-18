Driver ticketed after four-vehicle fender bender in Surrey

Surrey RCMP remind drivers to keep safe distance after crash backed up Highway 10

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Highway 10 Thursday morning, near the Tong Louie Family YMCA (14988 57 Ave.), after a four-vehicle collision.

Surrey RCMP say no one was taken to hospital after the “four-vehicle fender bender.”

One of the drivers issued a ticket for being the “catalyst in the chain of events,” police say.

Four vehicle crash on Highway 10 in front of YMCA. Causing delays. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/OhJshZq5jf — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 18, 2018

“These are common occurrences that are responsible for snarling the daily commutes,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Thankfully no one was seriously injured. Drivers need to give their full attention to the road ahead, slow down, and maintain their distance to give them as much reaction time as possible.”