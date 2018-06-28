Traffic calming on River Road in North Delta slowing speeders down

Five raised crosswalks and three reduced travel lanes were installed to curb excessive speeding

Traffic on River Road is moving closer to the speed limit, thanks to calming measures that were introduced six months ago.

In the fall of 2017, five raised crosswalks and three reduced travel lanes were put in North Delta’s River Road to help curb excessive speeding on the residential road.

In May 2018, city staff collected traffic volume and speed data to see how effective these measures were in reducing driving speed, and the initial results were encouraging, the report found.

Although traffic volume was similar to what it was in 2017 (5,514 cars were travelling between Brooke Road and Delwood Drive along River Road in 2018, compared to 6,217 in 2017), speed of travel was significantly less.

In between Brooke Road and Delwood Drive, where three raised crosswalks were put in as part of the calming measures, 85 per cent of cars used to travel at 70 km/hr or slower. In 2018, 85 per cent of cars travelled at 38 km/hr or slower. Similar results were seen between Knudson Road and 96th Avenue, which went from 79 km/hr to 49 km/hr.

Two speed reader boards are awaiting power from BC Hydro, one just east of 92A Avenue and the other just east of Brooke Road. An additional review is recommended for when speeder boards become operational.



