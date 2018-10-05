A crushed car is visible behind the semi trailer on 176 Street at 32 Avenue. (Nick Greenizan photo)

UPDATE: Driver killed, as SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Investigators seek public’s assistance in determining what happened

A driver died at the scene late Friday afternoon after his SUV rammed a semi tractor trailer in South Surrey.

Police confirmed at 7 p.m. that a man in his 50s “was extricated from the vehicle, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.”

Pacific Highway (176 Street) remained closed to traffic south of 32 Avenue to 24 Avenue.

“At approximately 3:35 p.m., Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a Black SUV heading northbound had rear-ended a semi tractor trail also heading northbound on Highway # 15. just south of 32nd Ave.,” the RCMP news release said.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance, and asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the vehicles driving prior to the collision or have dash-camera video to call604-599-0502, quoting Surrey File # 2018-149086.

More to come…

Previous story
B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Driver killed, as SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Investigators seek public’s assistance in determining what happened

Surrey’s Tom Gill defends campaign after accusations leveled at unnamed supporters

Mayoral candidate says his campaign is clean amid claims some backing him ‘acting like hooligans’

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

VIDEO: Agriculture minister tours ‘largest Indian dairy processor in North America’ based in Surrey

Tour coincides with B.C. govt announcing 2017 data on agriculture sector

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

3 Lower Mainland homicides in 24 hours unrelated: police

Investigations have been opened after three people killed in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Most Read

l -->