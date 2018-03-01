Transit Police arrest two ‘wanted’ men in Surrey

Metro Vancouver Transit Police recenty arrested two men in Surrey who were wanted on numerous warrants for multiple offences, the force’s spokeswoman Anne Drennan says.

On Feb. 22 officers patrolling Surrey Central SkyTrain Station arrested Bill George Prost, 29, of no fixed address. He is expected to appear today (March 1) in Surrey provincial court.

READ ALSO: Transit cops warning riders not to carry replica guns

READ ALSO: Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

Drennan said the officers recognized him from a “wanted list” poster. She said he was found to be wanted on warrants from the Transit Police, the Vancouver Police, Surrey RCMP, Victoria Police and Fort St. John RCMP for multiple charges including theft, “taking a vehicle without consent.” robbery, driving while prohibited, obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with probation.

Two days before Prost’s arrest, Transit Police patrolling the Scott Road SkyTrain Station arrested Toby John Fisher, 43, of no fixed address and he is being held in custody until his court appearance Friday, March 2, in Surrey.

When the officers were checking out a vehicle idling near the stations, Drennan said, “a man jumped out and ran into a nearby vacant building.” She said he was caught and “found to be wanted on warrants” from Transit Police, Surrey RCMP and Richmond RCMP on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by police, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to attend court and breach of probation.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter