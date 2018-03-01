Transit Police arrest two ‘wanted’ men in Surrey

Suspects were wanted on multiple charges

Metro Vancouver Transit Police recenty arrested two men in Surrey who were wanted on numerous warrants for multiple offences, the force’s spokeswoman Anne Drennan says.

On Feb. 22 officers patrolling Surrey Central SkyTrain Station arrested Bill George Prost, 29, of no fixed address. He is expected to appear today (March 1) in Surrey provincial court.

READ ALSO: Transit cops warning riders not to carry replica guns

READ ALSO: Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

Drennan said the officers recognized him from a “wanted list” poster. She said he was found to be wanted on warrants from the Transit Police, the Vancouver Police, Surrey RCMP, Victoria Police and Fort St. John RCMP for multiple charges including theft, “taking a vehicle without consent.” robbery, driving while prohibited, obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with probation.

Two days before Prost’s arrest, Transit Police patrolling the Scott Road SkyTrain Station arrested Toby John Fisher, 43, of no fixed address and he is being held in custody until his court appearance Friday, March 2, in Surrey.

When the officers were checking out a vehicle idling near the stations, Drennan said, “a man jumped out and ran into a nearby vacant building.” She said he was caught and “found to be wanted on warrants” from Transit Police, Surrey RCMP and Richmond RCMP on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by police, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to attend court and breach of probation.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar
Next story
Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Just Posted

Surrey motel being transformed into sanctuary to help heal vulnerable women

Facility on King George Boulevard will be named after teen who died in tent

Cloverdale ‘Birth Fair’ to bring in expert advice for new and expecting parents

The Birth Fair will return to Cloverdale Agriplex on March 3 and 4

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

Police say attack was unprovoked

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->