TransLink is studying having pets and washrooms on buses. (Richard Masoner/Flickr)

TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

Kevin Desmond says company will look at industry trends

TransLink is considering installing washrooms at stations and allowing pets on buses

“We’ve had requests and public comments on both issues for a long time,” said CEO Kevin Desmond said following a board meeting Thursday.

“Washrooms in transit – that’s an infrastructure issue, it’s a maintenance issue, it’s a safety and security issue.”

Pets, he said, are even more complicated.

“It’s really looking at the gamut. Can you bring a pet in a carrier? Do you let your big Labrador on the bus? Do you bring your big boa constrictor on the bus?”

Desmond said he’s looking to see how the rest of the transit industry handles it. Neither will come anytime soon.

“That will be emerging over the course of the year, those two conversations.”

