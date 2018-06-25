(Black Press files)

TransLink rolls out night bus ‘hub’ aimed at making Granville strip safer

Move comes after an nightclub employee was killed in Downtown Vancouver

Late-night riders trekking home from Downtown bars and clubs will have a safer ride home as TransLink rolls out its new night bus hub.

The “well-lit, easy-to-find, easy-to-remember” area at the corner of Granville Street and West Georgia Street will serve as a starting point for all 10 night buses that run from Vancouver’s Downtown core out to the outlying suburbs.

The move comes after a 23-year- night club worker was killed for trying to break up a fight in what’s known as the Granville entertainment district, and months of talk about how to make the area safer for late night party-goers.

Christa Montpetit, director of the Hospitality Vancouver Association called the pilot project a “catalyst in ensuring people are able to get home safely and affordably.”

TransLink’s night buses run at least every 30 minutes throughout the week and follow similar routes to the SkyTrain.

The transit agency said late last year that it is exploring late-night SkyTrain routes.

