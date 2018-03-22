Travellers urged to be careful after Coquitlam agency’s licence yanked

The Consumer Protection Agency is asking travellers to be cautious after a Coquitlam travel agency had its licence revoked Friday after continuing to sell travel services after it had been suspended.

According to the Consumer Protection Agency, Kimiya Travel Ltd. was suspended in January after failing to provide required financial reports and make payments to the Travel Assurance Fund. The fund is set up as a last resort to cover travel expenses if either the travel agency or some other business involved in a customer’s travel arrangements falls through.

The agency was investigating whether the company had enough capital to stay afloat.

“If you have recently purchased travel from Kimiya Travel, we strongly encourage you to confirm your travel plans,” said Shahid Noorani, vice president of Consumer Protection BC.

“We have reason to believe that a number of travelers may be at risk of not receiving the travel services they paid for. We want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have been affected.”

Anyone who has recently bought travel services from Kimiya Travel should confirm with airlines, hotels and tour operators that all of their travel plans have been booked and paid for.

If issues arise, people should call Consumer Protection BC at 1-888-564-9963.

