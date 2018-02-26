City of White Rock officials say 11 mature cherry trees that were cut this week along Johnston Road were removed as part of Bosa’s Phase 2 Miramar Village project. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers

Two stretches of mature trees removed four days apart

White Rock residents say they were surprised and outraged to discover that trees which lined both sides of Johnston Road were cut early Sunday.

“Words are insufficient to express my dismay, anger, disgust, sadness and helplessness at the sight I came upopn when walking down Johnston Road between Russell and 16th Ave.,” Lynda Hornby wrote to Peace Arch News Sunday afternoon.

“At first I could not determine why, all of a sudden, I got this impression of wasteland, this eerie, deserted look on the streets and sidewalk. Then I realized that every single tree has been cut down.”

Miramar Village resident Stacey Wilson said she was awakened by the work at “precisely” 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wilson said she saw five large chipper trucks, other vehicles and barricades.

“The workers literally were running,” she said by email. “It was something like out of the movies.”

The removal of four liquidambar (sweetgum) trees in the area – adjacent to the underway PARC project and described at the time as necessary for equipment access to that site, and because “construction activity in close proximity to trees is unsafe” – sparked upset last September.

At that time, the City of White Rock issued a statement acknowledging the trees’ removal “is an emotional situation for some residents,” and adding that it is working with PARC and Ventana Construction “with a focus on retaining as many trees as possible and achieving a safe working environment.”

The latest work took place four days after nearly a dozen mature cherry trees were removed from the west side of the 1400-block of Johnston Road, in front of the former site of Hillcrest Plaza.

That work also sparked questions and despair among some residents, however, city officials said it was not unexpected.

“Although the trees are on City property, this is part of the work BOSA is doing for Phase 2 of the Miramar Village,” city communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi told PAN by email Wednesday.

Eleven cherry trees – with trunks measuring approximately 12 inches in diameter –were cut in that work.

Crews have been working for the past month to clear the property for the development of Bosa Properties’ final two Miramar Village towers.

Wednesday, area residents said they were surprised to find that the trees had been removed.

“I’m stunned. I’m really disgusted,” Peggy Lee told PAN.

Lee, a South Surrey resident, said she often walks the stretch of road, but hadn’t been by for about two weeks.

She described the trees as “gorgeous.”

“Why would they cut them down? I’m so upset.”

Doug Sparrow, a Guildford resident who says he often visits White Rock, described the cherry trees’ removal as “inexcusable.”

Farrokhi told PAN that Bosa had the necessary permits for the work, and that replacement trees will be planted “on the street and throughout their project.”

PAN reached out to the city Monday morning to determine if Sunday’s tree work was also expected, and to confirm if it was done within the guidelines of city bylaws.

More to come…

 

Work to remove trees along Johnston Road between Russell Avenue and North Bluff Road got underway early Sunday. (Contributed photo)

