Trees cut near 23 Avenue and 165 Street were part of work to prepare the site – former home of the Sunnyside Saddle Club – for its future as a city park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Tree-removal at site of future South Surrey park ‘necessary’

City says many of 26 trees cut last week for Sunnyside Saddle Club Park were unhealthy

The removal of more than two dozen trees from city-owned land near 23 Avenue and 165 Street last Friday sparked some concern among area residents, but city officials say, for the most part, “it needed to happen.”

Peace Arch News was contacted Friday after chainsaws fired up at 2284 165 St., the former home of the Sunnyside Saddle Club.

The caller, a woman who described herself as a neighbour of the site, said the cutting “doesn’t make any sense,” and noted that trees determined hazardous had already been removed last September.

But Tim Neufeld, the city’s park development services manager, said an arborist’s report identified 26 more trees for removal, as part of preparation work for development of Sunnyside Saddle Club Park.

While six of those 26 were confirmed healthy, nine were deemed dead and needing immediate removal, and the remaining 11 were found to be “in poor health and form,” Neufeld said Friday.

And, changes to be made to the site grading would have “dramatically impacted” the roots of the six healthy trees, he added.

Neufeld confirmed the need to remove the 26 trees was not something the public was advised of during open house events regarding plans for the 3.8-hectare site. Those decisions, he said, can’t always be predicted.

“We always try to keep removals to a minimum,” he said, emphasizing a need to balance development of amenities the community is asking for, with ensuring those amenities are safe.

Neufeld said the park will be “a pretty intensive-use site,” with a sports field, washrooms, playground and more. The first phase of development will largely focus on the sports field, he said.

Trees, he added, will be replaced four-to-one.

The saddle club closed at the end of last year, after more than 40 years of operating on the land, which had been leased from the city. A longtime member told PAN last spring that a decline in membership in recent years was behind the club’s demise.

But there were no hard feelings over it, the senior stressed.

“It was a good run,” she said.

Neufeld said the city is “happy to explain” any changes to the site that the community may have questions about.

 

Trees cut near 23 Avenue and 165 Street were part of work to prepare the site – former home of the Sunnyside Saddle Club – for its future as a city park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey man wanted in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man has criminal history
Next story
B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

Just Posted

Tree-removal at site of future South Surrey park ‘necessary’

City says many of 26 trees cut last week for Sunnyside Saddle Club Park were unhealthy

UPDATE: Surrey man wanted in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man has criminal history

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault

Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher

Lower Mainland could see 1.60 cents by April

Police return to South Surrey scene where man died during arrest

IIO Chief Civilian Director says circumstances ‘not unfamiliar’

Cloverleaf Preschool must find new home after 26 years in Cloverdale community

Christ the Redeemer Church terminated tenancy, finding 86-year-old Bell Hall unsafe

Video: Diplomats clean South Surrey shoreline

Canadian, American government officials collect garbage near Peace Arch Park

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Giants trio earn accolades

Vancouver’s Bowen Byram up for WHL rookie of the year, Ty Ronning and David Tendeck selected second team all-stars

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir Chahil lived next door in Abbotsford to victim Ping Shun Ao, killed by stray bullet

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

UPDATE: Former Lower Mainland city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Sexual assault victim ‘felt unsafe in the world.’

Most Read

l -->