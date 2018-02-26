MV Marathassa, the ship that spilled fuel into English Bay in 2015. (Alassia NewShips Management via Canadian Coast Guard)

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

A trial for a vessel and a company that were charged after thousands of litres of bunker fuel spilled off British Columbia’s coast nearly three years ago began in provincial court today without one defendant attending the court hearing.

The Greek shipping firm Alassia NewShips Management Inc. and the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental related charges after 2,700 litres of fuel leaked into English Bay in April 2015.

READ MORE: Review flags denial, confusion in slow response to Marathassa oil spill

READ MORE: Mayors blast oil spill response, NEB pipeline review

Alassia has previously denied ownership of the Marathassa and argued the ship’s master and captain Antonios Valakitsis worked on a contract.

Crown attorney Jessica Lawn argued earlier this year that the trial should take place regardless of whether the company participates in the proceedings.

Marathassa’s counsel David Jones was in court but Alassia was not represented.

Judge Kathryn Denhoff said the trial would proceed even without Alassia’s participation and allowed the Crown to call witnesses.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital
Next story
BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Just Posted

Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers

Two stretches of mature trees removed four days apart

Golden memories of Surrey Arts Centre held by opening-night actor/singer, now 81

50 years ago, Surrey’s new theatre featured Carol Fast and cast of ‘Brigadoon’

Tamanawis edges Mouat in OT to win Fraser Valley hoops banner

Miguel Tomley scores 49 points in victory Sunday

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Car crashes into pole in Surrey

Collision led to road closures as damage was assessed

PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal

Estranged wife of B.C. man who died in Taser incident opposed parental visit

‘I didn’t want to drop her off anymore because I knew he was still using [drugs]’

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Police say more than 100 ‘clouds’ have been identified across Lower Mainland

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Most Read

l -->