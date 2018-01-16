Oscar Arfmann has been charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Trial date scheduled for man charged with killing Abbotsford officer

Oscar Arfmann slated to go to trial in New Westminster in January 2019

Oscar Arfmann, the man accused of killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, has had his trial date set for Jan. 21, 2019.

The trial is expected to run until March 15, with jury selection occurring on Jan. 3 and 4, 2019.

All proceedings are scheduled for B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, where Arfmann appeared Tuesday morning to set the dates.

Arfmann is next scheduled to appear in court in New Westminster on Feb. 9 for another pre-trial conference.

Tuesday’s appearance was the third for Arfmann, 65, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson’s death on Nov. 6.

He was also in court – for his second appearance – last Friday in Abbotsford, where the

Crown indicated that Arfmann’s case was moving to B.C. Supreme Court.

This means that he will forego a preliminary hearing, which is held in some cases to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Security was tight again at last Friday’s appearance, as it was at Arfmann’s first court date on Nov. 28.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

 

A sheriff’s vehicle leaves the Abbotsford courthouse on Friday morning with Oscar Arfmann, the man charged with killing Const. John Davidson. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Update: Police identify suspects who mailed genitalia sculpture to Alberta man
Next story
Pipeline routing through Chilliwack subject of NEB hearing Monday

Just Posted

South Surrey overpass repairs to get underway in February

Schedule for Bailey bridge work also announced

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 17 and beyond

Plays, concerts, fundraisers and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Victim in Edmonton killing was stabbed eight times with kitchen knife

Surrey city staff investigating why manhole cover was dislodged

Driver lost control after RCMP pickup hit manhole, snapping telephone pole and hitting store

New CEO for Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard

Louise Turner began as CEO on Jan. 2

Simulated whale rescue on White Rock beach

Training endeavour aimed to ready crews for future strandings

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Council tells TransLink commission to make sure road pricing is fair

Maple Ridge tells road pricing commission to make sure system is fair

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Most Read