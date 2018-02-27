(Grace Kennedy)

UPDATE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Homeowner gets call from wife saying ‘someone’s car is in our basement’

A pickup truck has crashed into a house in Cloverdale, near the intersection of 184th Street and 56B Avenue.

One of the homeowners said he was on his way to work when he got a call from his wife saying someone was in their basement.

“Someone was in our basement?” he asked.

“Well, their car is,” she said.

The incident happened around 8:05 a.m. According to Cpl. Scotty Schumann, a call came in to Surrey RCMP at that time.

According to Schumann, the driver likely “suffered a medical episode” that caused them to lose control of the vehicle.

There were no injuries to the driver, and no injuries to the three people in the home.

The vehicle has now been towed, and the house is structurally sound.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers
Next story
Report finds Surrey’s Aboriginal population is growing, young and underserved

Just Posted

Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Homeowner gets call from wife saying ‘someone’s car is in our basement’

Musical ‘Peter Pan’ staged in Surrey with more politically-correct script

Surrey Youth Theatre Company deletes word ‘Indian’ from its production, March 9-11

Eleven-year jail term suggested for former Surrey Sikh temple leader

Baldev Singh Kalsi to be sentenced for manslaughter on March 8

INC Church of Christ donates 5,000 pounds of food to Surrey Food Bank

Donation drive was part of a nation-wide effort that saw 50,000 pounds of food donated across Canada

Dozens of Cloverdale women involved in illegal ‘gifting clouds’

Pyramid schemes known as ‘pay-it-forward clouds’ emphasize community, charity to recruit local women

Sushi-making robots among tech on display at foodservice trade show

The annual RC Show is three days and includes 1,000 exhibits

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

5 to start your day

Chilliwack man’s estranged wife speaks on taser death, Delta police probe school lockdown and more

Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide north of Toronto, family says

MEC not in rush to drop gun-linked company

MEC not rushing to drop gun-linked company as it weighs membership feedback

Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim former job

Ousted Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim his former job

Federal budget to focus on gender equality

Liberals take aim at 2019 election with budget to focus on gender equality

Vancouver group tackles loneliness, language barriers through conversation

The problem of social isolation, which can have serious consequences on a person’s mental health and mortality

Giants blank Blazers, move closer to playoff berth

Vancouver’s David Tendeck made 24 saves in 2-0 victory

Most Read

l -->