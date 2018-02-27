UPDATE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Homeowner gets call from wife saying ‘someone’s car is in our basement’

A pickup truck has crashed into a house in Cloverdale, near the intersection of 184th Street and 56B Avenue.

One of the homeowners said he was on his way to work when he got a call from his wife saying someone was in their basement.

“Someone was in our basement?” he asked.

“Well, their car is,” she said.

The incident happened around 8:05 a.m. According to Cpl. Scotty Schumann, a call came in to Surrey RCMP at that time.

A pickup crashed into a home on 184th Street at 56 B Ave in #Cloverdale pic.twitter.com/mpeN3JOUL2 — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) February 27, 2018

According to Schumann, the driver likely “suffered a medical episode” that caused them to lose control of the vehicle.

There were no injuries to the driver, and no injuries to the three people in the home.

The vehicle has now been towed, and the house is structurally sound.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter