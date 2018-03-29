Truck photos shared in new appeal for White Rock arson info

File photo Police continue to seek information about the March 2017 arson of this house in on Stevens Street.

Crime Stoppers has released photos of a truck seen in the 1000-block of Stevens Street in White Rock one year ago, in an attempt to help police identify the person or persons responsible for a house fire.

White Rock RCMP are trying to ID who was responsible for a residential arson, in the 1000 Stevens St, Mar 11, 2017. Vehicle & similar below. Call 18002228477. pic.twitter.com/GPFIQTmcHm — Crime Stoppers (@SolveCrime) March 27, 2018

A March 27 tweet shows two photos of a dark-coloured truck: one of the specific vehicle of interest, and the second of a similar vehicle.

“White Rock RCMP are trying to ID who was responsible for a residential arson, in the 1000 Stevens St, Mar 11, 2017. Vehicle & similar below. Call 18002228477,” the tweet states.

Police last January appealed for anyone with information on the fire to come forward.

The early-morning March 11, 2017 crime caused extensive interior damage to a vacant house. White Rock fire Chief Phil Lemire told Peace Arch News at the time that it was determined that same morning that the blaze had been intentionally set.

Police at that time received information about a vehicle of interest. In January, that vehicle was described as a large, dark 1999-2007 GMC Duramax Diesel of Chevrolet Diesel pickup truck.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.